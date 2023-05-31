The Elk River’s biggest boat party is back again this year and hosts Mike and Bridgett Jackson invite everyone to come out and enjoy some fun on the water and live music. The 17th Annual Elk River Boat Party will be held on Saturday, July 1, from 3-7 p.m. It’s free to the public and by boat only.
This year starts a new era as the Jacksons present a new band for the first time since the event first began 17 years ago.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are changing bands for the very first time. Kosmic Mama is no longer playing our party but remains a dear friend. We knew it was coming last year as she was having knee issues that prevented her from really performing like she wanted to. That being said, we are very excited and pleased to announce that the 5-group band “Sipsey Falls” will be playing our boat party this year. We have been following them for a while now and liked what we saw,” Bridgett said.
“Sipsey Falls” is North Alabama’s premier country band. The band members have all played in the music industry for more than 20 years with different groups, and have combined their talents to form a supergroup, emphasizing harmonies and steel guitar licks. They are known for playing a variety of music ranging from Merle Haggard to the real country music on the radio today, but pride themselves with carrying the torch of traditional country music with high energetic shows on stage and a lot of crowd involvement.
“That’s why this year we are doing something unique and pretty cool that has never been done on the creek- we will have scan codes available so that the boaters can scan the code, request songs, and it goes right to the band. So the boaters have the opportunity to not only enjoy the show, but participate in what music is played. We are super excited about this opportunity to add such a cool addition to the event,” Bridgett said.
As has become tradition, Mike and Bridgett will give away free koozies to all the boaters and sponsors to thank them for coming. They estimate about 300 to 350 boats attend each year.
“Many of the people that attend this event plan their July 4 holiday weekend around it and stay on the water all weekend. It’s simply amazing to see,” Bridgett said. “There is so much to do at this event. Kids can go water skiing, ski boarding and the AL Marine Police as well as the Rescue Squad will be on duty, watching out for everyone. There is also the famous bluffs down from the party where many just tie up and hang out, and watch others jump off the bluff. It’s just a great day to be on the water. Boats tie up, sit on the back of their boats and just hang out for some good time music.”
Access to the party is by the boat only. Attendees can drop their boat in at Lee Hi community dock, or by the Tennessee River to Anderson Creek. If you are traveling from the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
For more information, go to 17th Annual Elk River Boat Party on Facebook and then get yourself to the celebration, even if you have to hitch a ride!
