MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two brothers who barricaded themselves in an apartment surrounded by police were charged with murder and robbery following their arrest, police said.
Multiple state and local police, including members of a tactical squad, surrounded an apartment complex in Montgomery around noon Thursday following a disturbance call, news outlets reported. The pair then barricaded themselves in a unit with officers outside, police said.
Se'Quan Gorman, 22, and a 16-year-old brother were arrested more than two hours later, WAKA-TV reported. They were charged with capital murder in the shooting of Mario Carter, 38, of Montgomery on Dec. 5 and a robbery that occurred nearly two weeks later in the city, police said.
Court records weren't available Friday to show whether either person had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Previously, Se'Quan Gorman was arrested on a reckless murder charge filed after a bystander was shot and killed during an altercation in September 2020, court records show. A district court judge sent the case to a grand jury for consideration in June.
