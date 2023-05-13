Local high school seniors compete each year in the Good Citizens scholarship program hosted by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. To be chosen, students must exhibit qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Members from the local DAR John Wade Keyes chapter recently announced the winners for Limestone County.
Emma Kaitlyn Lovell- Athens Bible School
Emma is the daughter of Will and Amber Lovell. She participated in Limestone County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership L.E.A.D. (Leaders Encouraging a Difference) Program 2020-2021, is an active member of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission 2021-present as well as participated in various volunteer opportunities through this program include (to date) serving concessions at Christmas Open House, downtown litter cleanup, collecting donations for various local organizations, and volunteering at Family Resource Center. She is an active member of First National Bank Student Advisory Board 2022-present. She participated in various volunteer opportunities through this program include (to date) working Eli’s Block Superhero Party for Childhood Cancer Awareness, Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Athens Haunt Walks Guide Assistant. She is an active Volunteer at Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival (30+ hours summer 2022). Emma was selected as the DAR 1st Place Southeast Division Stamp Design Winner 2022 Future Plans: I plan to attend Mississippi State University and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Abbie Kaitlyn Broadway- Elkmont High School
Abbie is the daughter of Amy Pressnell and Greg Broadway She has served on the First National Bank Student Advisory Board, Athens Limestone Hospital Ambassador, Varsity Softball and Basketball Captain, Homecoming Representative, member of National Beta Club, Miss Merry Christmas. Abbie will attend the University of North Alabama to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Belinda Allotey- East Limestone High School
Belinda is the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Allotey She served as drum instructor at Piney Chapel Elementary School. She volunteered by instructing and mentoring elementary students about the fundamentals of music and how to play the drums. She was the drum major for the East Limestone Marching Indians for the 2022-2023 season She has worked at a local Jack’s Family Restaurant on 72 in Athens since Oct of 2021. Belinda also serves as an Ambassador for Athens- Limestone Hospital and has been Treasurer for her high school’s Senior Beta Club for 3 years. Future Plans: I will be attending Hampton University in the fall of 2023 majoring in biochemistry on a pre-med track. After my four years of undergraduate schooling at Hampton, I will attend medical school at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. I have plans to become an Ob-Gyn after I finish my residency.
Eva Magnolia Miller- Athens Renaissance School
Eva is the daughter of Jeremy and Lynette Miller She is a member of Peer Helper and an active volunteer at her church. She is the recipient of Academic Achievement Award (2020). She is a member of Athens Renaissance’s Drama Club and of National Beta (2019-2020). Future Plans: Obtain a Bachelor of Arts in Education and become an elementary teacher.
Alondra Yireth Zagal Salgado- Athens High School
Alondra is the daughter of Omero Zagal and Romina Salgado. She serves as SubDeb Club Secretary and is a member of Mayors Youth Commission. She is part of the Medical Internship at Athens High School and a very active member of student council (was class president for a year). Alondra is also a member of National Honor Society at Athens High School. Future plans: I plan on going to Illinois State University and majoring in exercise science while on a pre-physical therapy path to become a physical therapist.
Samantha Paige Norton- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Samantha is the daughter of Michael David Norton and Marti Gernt Norton. She is a member of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission (2020 – Present) and Limestone LEAD (2020). She was selected as an American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Delegate (2022), is a member of the Christian Cheerleaders of America National Grand Champions (2022), and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Program (2023) Future Plans: I will be attending UNA in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Local high school seniors compete each year in the Good Citizens scholarship program hosted by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. To be chosen, students must exhibit qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Members from the local DAR John Wade Keyes chapter recently announced the winners for Limestone County.
Emma Kaitlyn Lovell- Athens Bible School
Emma is the daughter of Will and Amber Lovell.
She participated in Limestone County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership L.E.A.D. (Leaders Encouraging a Difference) Program 2020-2021, is an active member of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission 2021-present as well as participated in various volunteer opportunities through this program include (to date) serving concessions at Christmas Open House, downtown litter cleanup, collecting donations for various local organizations, and volunteering at Family Resource Center.
She is an active member of First National Bank Student Advisory Board 2022-present. She participated in various volunteer opportunities through this program include (to date) working Eli’s Block Superhero Party for Childhood Cancer Awareness, Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Athens Haunt Walks Guide Assistant.
She is an active Volunteer at Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival (30+ hours summer 2022).
Emma was selected as the DAR 1st Place Southeast Division Stamp Design Winner 2022
Future Plans: I plan to attend Mississippi State University and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Abbie Kaitlyn Broadway- Elkmont High School
Abbie is the daughter of Amy Pressnell and Greg Broadway
She has served on the First National Bank Student Advisory Board, Athens Limestone Hospital Ambassador, Varsity Softball and Basketball Captain, Homecoming Representative, member of National Beta Club, Miss Merry Christmas.
Abbie will attend the University of North Alabama to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Belinda Allotey- East Limestone High School
Belinda is the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Allotey
She served as drum instructor at Piney Chapel Elementary School. She volunteered by instructing and mentoring elementary students about the fundamentals of music and how to play the drums.
She was the drum major for the East Limestone Marching Indians for the 2022-2023 season
She has worked at a local Jack’s Family Restaurant on 72 in Athens since Oct of 2021.
Belinda also serves as an Ambassador for Athens- Limestone Hospital and has been Treasurer for her high school’s Senior Beta Club for 3 years.
Future Plans: I will be attending Hampton University in the fall of 2023 majoring in biochemistry on a pre-med track. After my four years of undergraduate schooling at Hampton, I will attend medical school at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. I have plans to become an Ob-Gyn after I finish my residency.
Eva Magnolia Miller- Athens Renaissance School
Eva is the daughter of Jeremy and Lynette Miller
She is a member of Peer Helper and an active volunteer at her church.
She is the recipient of Academic Achievement Award (2020).
She is a member of Athens Renaissance’s Drama Club and of National Beta (2019-2020).
Future Plans: Obtain a Bachelor of Arts in Education and become an elementary teacher.
Alondra Yireth Zagal Salgado- Athens High School
Alondra is the daughter of Omero Zagal and Romina Salgado.
She serves as SubDeb Club Secretary and is a member of Mayors Youth Commission.
She is part of the Medical Internship at Athens High School and a very active member of student council (was class president for a year).
Alondra is also a member of National Honor Society at Athens High School.
Future plans: I plan on going to Illinois State University and majoring in exercise science while on a pre-physical therapy path to become a physical therapist.
Samantha Paige Norton- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Samantha is the daughter of Michael David Norton and Marti Gernt Norton.
She is a member of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission (2020 – Present) and Limestone LEAD (2020).
She was selected as an American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Delegate (2022), is a member of the Christian Cheerleaders of America National Grand Champions (2022), and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Program (2023)
Future Plans: I will be attending UNA in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.