On Tuesday, the Athens State University Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee announced the 2022-23 Old Time Fiddlers Convention Concert Series line up.
It is a six concert series that leads up to 2023 Fiddlers Convention next October.
The line up is as follows:
- Dec. 6, 2022 – Authentic Unlimited
- Jan. 26, 2023 – IIIrd Tyme Out
- March 21, 2023 – Wanda Vick and Friends
- May 11, 2023 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- July 13, 2023 – Blue Highway
- Sept. 28, 2023 – Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers
The concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $15 each for adults, or $5 for individuals under 18 years old.
Fiddlers Concert Series Season Passes will be available for $125 for an open seating pass or a reserved seating pass for $150.
Open season passes and reserved seating passes both include one ticket to each concert, as well as a weekend pass to the convention.
For open season passes, seating will be first come first serve. For reserved seating passes, guests will be able to reserve their seat ahead of time.
Season passes as well as tickets for each individual concert in the series can be purchased online at www.TVOTFC.org.
