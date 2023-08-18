Athens State University will be welcoming old time music lovers of all ages to campus Oct. 4-7, 2023, for the 56th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
Musical competitions will be held on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage in front of Founders Hall and the Delmore Brothers Stage in McCandless Hall, with over $47,000 in prize money to be awarded. Proceeds from the convention fund student scholarships and other university projects throughout the year.
Entertainment
The 2023 Fiddlers Convention’s star-studded concert line-up includes:
• Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.- Appalachian Roadshow (special gospel concert)- free preview night, no admission required
• Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.- Clearview Bluegrass- free preview night, no admission required
• Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.- Appalachian Roadshow (bluegrass concert)- free preview night, no admission required
• Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:00 p.m.- The Grascals
• Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.- The Dan Tyminski Band
All concerts will take place on the Main Stage at Founders Hall and access to all Fiddlers Convention entertainment is included with the purchase of an admission ticket.
Historically, the convention has attracted more than 15,000 people, with more than 200 musicians participating. Competitions will begin at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 6, resume at 9:30 am on Saturday, October 7, and conclude with the crowning of the Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion on Saturday evening.
2023 Competition Schedule
Friday, Oct. 6
• 7:00 p.m.- Main Stage at Founders Hall: harmonica, mandolin, bluegrass banjo, and dobro
• 7:00 p.m.- Delmore Brothers Stage at McCandless Hall: dulcimer, Old Time singing
Saturday, Oct. 7
• 9:30 a.m.- Main Stage at Founders Hall: Old Time banjo, classic Old Time fiddler, senior fiddler, Old Time string band, bluegrass band, Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
• 9:30 a.m. - Delmore Brothers Stage at McCandless Hall: beginner fiddler, apprentice fiddler, guitar finger picking, guitar flat picking, beginner guitar, beginner mandolin, beginner banjo
• 2:00 p.m.- Brown Hall Stage- Appalachian Buck Dancing
Finals will begin on the Main Stage at Founders Hall immediately after all of the preliminary rounds of competitions have concluded. All individual categories will be designated Alabama State Champion, and the open fiddle category will be designated Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion. All competition categories have eight award places with a cash prize for each place.
Arts, Crafts, and Food Vendors
Approximately 150 booths featuring old-fashioned arts and crafts will be open for business in the Nanny’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Craft Vendor Area. Convention goers will see everything from traditional artwork to coal-fired metal works. Food vendors will also be on hand at the Pepsi Food Court to provide anything from a quick snack to a full meal.
Tradeshow
Guests are invited to visit the Jerry McGlocklin Music Store, located in the Sandridge Hall Ballroom. The Music Store features vendors selling instruments and accessories, along with Luthier demonstrations.
Workshops
A variety of free workshops for emerging musicians of all ages and abilities will be offered on Saturday, October 7. Located outside the Convention gates in Kares Library, these workshops, including the Children’s Workshop and are open to anyone who is interested.
• 1:00-2:00 p.m. - Fiddle Workshop with Daniel Carwile
• 2:00-3:00 p.m. - Banjo Workshop with Alan O' Bryant
• 3:00-4:00 p.m. - Mandolin Workshop with Mike Compton
Tickets:
Cost of admission wristbands will be $20 per adult for Friday, $20 per adult for Saturday, or $25 per adult for a weekend pass. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult. The preview night concerts scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday evenings are free and do not require the purchase of an admission ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.TVOTFC.org or on Event Brite.com. The purchase of an admission ticket includes access to all convention entertainment, events, and activities as well as entry to one competition category. Additional competition entries may be purchased for $5 each.
