The Learn to Read Council of Athens & Limestone Co. Inc. held the 26th Pat Waybright/Sue Vice Spelling Bee Saturday morning at Athens Middle School. Three person teams representing a variety of businesses and organizations flexed their spelling skills in hopes to being the 2023 spelling champions. The Limestone County Department of Human Resources edged out the Athens Lions Club in this year’s spelling competition.
It took 15 rounds for DHR to capture the victory. Fittingly, one of the team’s winning words was infallibility. The team was made up of Gina Garth, Jennifer Sampieri, and Amanda Shore.
"it's tremendously exciting and we are very honored to be included as one of the teams for Learn to read. They are such a great organization and they do a lot to contribute to our community," Garth said.
The Athens Lions Club was made up of Trenton Barksdale, Kathy Burns, and Emily Sims. Albert Burns served as the team's alternate.
Other teams participating in this year’s event were Lindsay Lane Christian Academy beta Club, The Pointe, Friends of Alabama Community College System, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, and Trustmark Bank.
Channel 48 news anchor Margo Gray served as Bee Mistress for this year’s spelling bee. Jen baxter, Mayor Ronnie Marks and Bunnie Wheeler gave of their time to serve as judges for the event.
A silent auction was also held in an effort to raise money for the Learn to Read Council. The local nonprofit offers programs for children 6-15 and adults including after school tutoring and English as a second language. Learn to Read volunteers also provide assistance to children who struggle with reading and mathematics.
To those interested in volunteering or for more information about The Learn to Read Council, call (256)230-3050 or email learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
