The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a child after a search Monday afternoon, June 20.
Around 12:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a call on the 2800 block of Hwy. 251 in Ardmore to a missing 3-year-old. Ardmore Fire and Police Departments, Giles County EMA, Elkmont Fire Department, Limestone County Rescue Squad, and Sartec K9 Search and Rescue responded to provide assistance to the sheriff’s office. There were also several private volunteers that assisted in the search.
The involved parties located the missing child in a nearby pond where the child had succumbed to drowning.
No name will be released without permission from the family, and no more information is available at this time.
The News Courier will continue to follow this story and give updates when more information is released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.