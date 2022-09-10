The State Health Planning and Development Agency issued a Certificate of Need to North Alabama Specialty Hospital, LLC to relocate 31 Long Term Acute Care beds from Athens-Limestone Hospital to the Huntsville Hospital Campus in Madison County.
The estimated cost of the project is approximately $13.5 million.
Jeff Samz, the CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Health System explains LTAC beds are for patients who are “too sick to be in a nursing facility, but are expected to stay a long time,” and may need to be on a ventilator or receive other forms of constant care.
He went on to say, “these hospitals are set up with care processes to specifically meet the needs of those long term patients. Medicare recognizes these hospitals as separate entities from normal acute care hospitals.”
Discussions regarding available space at both Athens-Limestone and at the Madison County campus of Huntsville Hospital were a driving factor behind making the decision to move the beds.
“The Athens facility can get space constraints. The thought is, if we can relocate it from Athens to Huntsville, then we will use that space in Athens to hopefully solve some space constraints within Athens hospital,” said Samz. “We can use the space within Athens to help meet some of their growing needs.”
By moving the beds to Huntsville, it places them at a more geographically centered location “to cover those critically ill patients who are coming from around the state,” said Samz.
He explained that, as the largest hospital in the state, there are more providers present to care for patients, as well.
The Huntsville Hospital System does not have a plan yet for what types of beds will replace the LTAC beds at Athens-Limestone, but Samz suggested it will likely be general medical surgical beds.
“I think it’s a win-win,” said Samz. “It’s a good opportunity to expand the LTAC and then also give some space back to Athens.”
