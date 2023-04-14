Plenty of rodeo action is expected to hit the dirt in the north Alabama town of Athens on the third weekend in May. The 41st annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is set for May 19-20, 2023, and along with two days of high-impact rodeo competition, organizers look to engage the community by offering several family-friendly events in the week leading up to the rodeo.
Rodeo week kicks off Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with the Cast Products, Inc. street dance on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Slated to perform is Section 8 band. Attendees can enjoy restaurants and merchants around the downtown area.
Slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow will take place at the arena located on Alabama Highway 99 on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the competition begins at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.
The annual Exceptional Needs Rodeo — sponsored by Allen Brown Heating & Cooling, American Detention Services, Athens Rotary Club, and Turner Beverage — will take place Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arena. This rodeo is for community individuals with special needs. Participants are expected to attend from the entire north Alabama region.
Rodeo’s main events are scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2023. Gates open at 6 p.m. on both nights with competition starting at 8 p.m. Competitive events lined up for both nights include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.
As cowboys and cowgirls compete for prize money, the crowd is also entertained with professional rodeo clowns including International Professional Rodeo Association Barrelman Mighty Mike Wentworth in action as well as specialty acts; chuckwagon races, and other performers.
Major Sponsors for this year’s rodeo include – Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, Combined Public Communications, Flanagan Lumber Company, Halsey Food Service, H&R Agri-Power, Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and Pepsi.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, Inc. is sponsoring a $1,000 cash prize giveaway each night of the rodeo. Chances to win are currently being sold for $5 each at the Sheriff’s Office and can be purchased both nights of the rodeo. You do not have to be present that night at the rodeo to win.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo committee is proud to work with Turn Key Health Clinics to sponsor two $1,000 scholarships for Athens-Limestone County high school seniors. One FFA student and one 4-H student will be recognized at the rodeo. The deadline for applicants is May 5, 2023. More information on the scholarship opportunities can be found here: https://limestonesheriffrodeo.com/scholarship-opportunity/
Daily ticket prices are adults $15 (advance) or $17 (gate) and children 12 years and under $10 (advance) or $12 (gate). Tickets may be purchased in advance at Limestone County Sheriff’s office and online at https://limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company and is held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens. All proceeds are used to purchase equipment for the Limestone County Sheriff’s office. Call (256)-232-0111 or visit www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com for more information.
