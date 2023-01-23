The Athens Activity Center family put on their dancing shoes Monday morning and celebrated the 90th birthday of the man they credit for starting the popular Dancercise program. Lloyd Roper, who turned 90 Saturday, Jan. 21, came to the center Monday morning with his wife Bobbi and received a king’s welcome.
More than 30 joined in as Kay Burlingame lead the Dancercise class. Most wore red for the celebration, as Lloyd is a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan. As he and Bobbi took their seats to watch the dance party, they were still unaware of the festivities planned.
“Of all the things, we tried to think of anything he had not seen or done in 90 years. We all know he is a big Alabama fan so the one thing we came up with was …,” Burlingame said as she introduced the room to Athens High School band director and former drum major for the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band Ty Parker.
Parker surprised Lloyd by donning his UA drum major jacket and playing the banjo while serenading him in a Bluegrass version of Happy Birthday. The entire room joined in on the special performance.
“Thank you for allowing me and Bobbi to still be a part of this group. We have been in quite a few groups from Gadsden to Boaz to Guntersville to Madison and to Huntsville. This group ranks right up there on top. What make you unique? You don’t gripe. There is no griping going on here and griping will kill a group faster than anything,” Lloyd said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks joined in on the fun by stopping by to wish Lloyd a very happy birthday, dance a little Hokey Pokey, and have a piece of cake.
The Ropers started the Dancercise program at the Athens Activity Center in 2019 but were quickly shut down due the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the center was able to reopen, they asked Burlingame to take leadership of the program, and the Roper’s now observe more than anything.
“She built this group up. When we let her have it, we had about 15 in it, if that many. She has about 40 now,” Lloyd said. “They are doing good. We are like the spare tire. You don’t need it but you gotta have it.”
