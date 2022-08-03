Candy land

After two rounds of voting, the theme for this year's Christmas in Athens- Limestone will be A Christmas in Candy Land. 

The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday morning the 2022 Christmas in Limestone County Theme. After public voting, the theme will be A Christmas in Candy Land.

Dates were also announced for a few of Athens-Limestone's most popular holiday events.

The 2022 Christmas Open House in Downtown Athens is scheduled for November 18-20.

The 2022 Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade will be December 1 and the Sippin' Cider Festival is planned for December 10.

Details about these events and other traditional holiday events will be announced soon.

