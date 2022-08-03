The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday morning the 2022 Christmas in Limestone County Theme. After public voting, the theme will be A Christmas in Candy Land.
Dates were also announced for a few of Athens-Limestone's most popular holiday events.
The 2022 Christmas Open House in Downtown Athens is scheduled for November 18-20.
The 2022 Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade will be December 1 and the Sippin' Cider Festival is planned for December 10.
Details about these events and other traditional holiday events will be announced soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.