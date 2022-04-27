April 27, 2011, is a day remembered across Alabama – including Limestone County – as a day of devastation, but also a day of resilience, as an unprecedented string of tornadoes traveled their way across the entire Southeast, with Alabama taking the brunt of it.
In total, after the storms were over, seven tornadoes had touched down in Limestone County; 21,000 people in Limestone were left without power for as long as seven days; 45 residents were injured; four people lost their lives – some in the act of saving others; about 90 businesses were struck; more than 700 homes were damaged and the tornadoes spanned 17 miles across the county.
In total from all the tornadoes from that day, $12 billion worth of damage was done, with 247 deaths across the state.
However, from the damage and destruction rose a community helping one another through a time so impactful that a majority of Limestone residents had never experienced anything like it before.
“It was one of those times we lived through and got stronger for it,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It was so devastating. I was appreciative of all those who helped.”
Marks had just become the new mayor of Athens in November 2010, months before the tornadoes of April 2011.
Preparation, to whatever degree, for devastating storms became a popular topic following April 27. Everyone, from James Spann to Marks to current Limestone County EMA director Eddie Gilbert, wanted to do their part to make sure that people would always be prepared for what is to come.
While Gilbert was not the head of the Limestone EMA at the time, he learned much from the event, and said “The coordination with State and local EMAs and the Weather Service are better as a result of April 27.”
What may not be remembered as well from the events of April 27 are the days prior, when storms caused damage to key statewide weather communication systems, which, in turn, caused some residents across the state to not be aware of the impending danger.
The heightened communication between agencies and those dedicated to protecting the people of Alabama is one example of a silver lining resulting from the storms.
“As a result of the 2011 storms, people are more aware of the danger of tornadoes. Many residents have taken steps to protect themselves by installing storm shelters in their homes,” Gilbert said. “Additionally, residents have registered their personal shelters with our office so in the event their home is impacted by a tornado, responders know where to look and response is improved.”
According to Gilbert, residents can register their shelter on the Limestone EMA website www.limestonecounty-al.gov or by contacting (256) 232-2631.
The aftermath of the tornadoes also showed the toughness of the county, which was facing a close-to-unprecedented situation.
Bethel Church of Christ was completely destroyed.
According to Pastor Jimmy Clark, what was more important than the walls of the church were the actions taken afterwards to help those in their church community and Limestone community.
Clark says while the church was destroyed, only one member was injured, but 14 members had “basically lost everything.”
They immediately went to work providing funds, raising funds and leading by example with actions rather than words.
“We wanted to go up there and see exactly what we were dealing with,” Clark said. “It was like a bomb had gone off.”
Following the destruction of their church was a year-and-a-half long process to getting their new church built, now located on the corner of Bledsoe Road and Capshaw Road.
Even though it has been 11 years since the destruction, Clark says those who went through it and received help “still remember it.”
This devastation was also the case with Bethel Freewill Baptist Church on Highway 31. However, this did not stop the members from holding a worship service, despite no walls surrounding the congregation, following the tornado.
East Limestone’s baseball field was in bad shape following the damage done to the dugouts as well as the lights. While the players were forced to endure an upcoming baseball season unseen before in Limestone County, the players stayed resilient and together as one unit.
Additionally, Athens baseball, despite preparing for the playoffs at the time, took the time to assist their Athens neighbors during their time of need.
The whole team, led by then-head coach Thad Prater, wanted to show they were all in this together.
“This is something we wanted to do as a team,” then-Athens senior baseball player Chandler Brock said in an April 2011 article in The News Courier. “It’s the least we could do with all the other that has been happening. We’re all friends when we do stuff like this.”
Both teams spent the morning cleaning up what was left of the baseball and softball fields and a storage area between the two after a tornado ripped through the area.
Additionally, with the damage done to the Tanner community, the Clements community, including their own baseball team, stepped up to the plate, helping families clean up off Stewart and Rosie Roads in Tanner.
There were also ultimate sacrifices made, with some giving their lives to ensure the continuance of others’.
This was the case for Janice and Glen Riddle, two grandparents who passed away after laying on top of their three grandchildren to protect them as the storm approached, saving all three of their lives.
While help came from all over the country into Alabama, with multiple public officials, celebrities and philanthropic organizations trying to make odds and ends of a situation where thousands were in need of help.
“I felt like I was on the set of a disaster movie,” actor John Stamos said, after visiting the ravaged northern Alabama following the tornadoes.
President Barack Obama declared a federal state of emergency in Alabama and personally visited Tuscaloosa to assess the damage, which was one of the worst-hit cities in the state from the April 27, 2011, storms.
As the aftermath ensued, it was important for those in power to keep their heads on straight and their wits about them. “It was important to not panic during a time it would have been easy to panic,” Marks said. “Living through it is sometimes the best preparation you can have (to prevent it from happening again).”
At the end of the day, what became important to the residents of Limestone County is that they were there for each other.
”We learned that the community is very close-knit during times of difficulty,” Clark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.