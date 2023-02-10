Come out and solve a real whodunit at the speakeasy as Athens Limestone County Tourism co-hosts a fun interactive murder mystery dinner Saturday, March 11, with the Southern Ghost Girls. Tickets are on sale now for the Roaring 20’s murder mystery dinner catered by Ramona J’s.
The Southern Ghost Girls are no stranger to Athens after leading multiple sold out ghost and history tours in 2020 and 2021 in Historic Downtown Athens. Southern Ghost Girl founder Lesley Ann Hyde is excited to return to Athens and to offer a great night of 1920’s murder mystery fun.
“I feel like people are ready to get out and do something different. It’s a perfect date night or friends night out. I feel with the murder mystery, people like to dress up and they like to play fantasy. You just don’t get that many opportunities,” Hyde said.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their ‘20s flappers, zoot suits, or other speakeasy attire, but dressing up is not required.
“Ramona J’s is catering the event, and there has already been an incredible reception for the event so far. Almost $1,000 in door prizes have been donated for winners who guess the murderer’s character. That is huge,” Hyde said.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased for $65 on Eventbrite. Hyde said that tickets are going fast.
“We can only sell 40-50 tickets, because you can’t have too many people. You want to get them quickly,” she said. “I hope to add a second date in the near future. We also enjoy events in Athens.”
The murder mystery dinner will be Saturday, March 11, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Athens Visitor Center located at 100 N Beaty Street. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/.
Hyde founded The Southern Ghost Girls in 2018. They have hosted paranormal tours, ghost hunts, and murder mystery events throughout the Southeast. Visit southernghostgirls.com or follow them on Facebook to learn about other scheduled and future events.
