Limestone County Alabama 4-H wrapped up their summer cooking series this week at the Alabama Cooperative Extension Systems office. County Extension Coordinator Chris Becker called the cooking series a “smashing success.”
The classes were attended by 4-H kids from Limestone County, ages 9-18, to help teach them culinary skills. The classes included baking and cake decorating, main entrees, sides and more.
“Here in our office, a couple of years ago, we renovated our kitchen and turned it into what we call the 4-H Culinary Lab. About a year later, we expanded it into another office, so now we have seven stations, fully equipped kitchen stations with ovens, pots and pans, baking utensils, mixers and everything you would need to teach culinary classes,” Becker said.
This year, Limestone County Alabama 4-H were joined by the Alabama Farmers Federation Women’s Committee involved in teaching the classes. A few things the kids learned to cook were peanut butter cookies, Chex mix and a chicken casserole.
“A group of four or five ladies will come in, one at a time, and they will pick a different commodity that is raised here in Limestone County or in Alabama. This last one we just finished up was poultry. Patty Marsh led the class, and she did a chicken casserole. They made some cookies as well,” Becker said.
The classes are geared to teach kids to be self sufficient, eat healthy, understand serving sizes and be aware of the agriculture side of today’s food.
“Kids think that food comes from the grocery store, but they don’t have a clue how it gets to the grocery store or where it comes from,” Becker said. “It’s more than just teaching kids how to cook. The food industry, what does it take to produce the food and fiber that the United States does?”
The classes took place throughout the summer, and all the classes were full. Culinary classes will be offered again next summer, but Becker hopes to have some culinary challenges this year where the kids are given a theme and they come up with a meal.
To learn more about Limestone County 4-H Alabama visit aces.edu/blog/topics/family-resources-4-h/enrolling-in-4honline/ or call (256) 232-5510.
