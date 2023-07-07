Family and friends of the late Helen Greenhaw gathered Wednesday at the Athens Activity Center to honor her by dedicating a new steam table to the center in her memory. The steam table will help serve hot meals to those at the activity center and is a fitting way to honor the lady who dedicated her life to serving others.
The new steam table was provided by the Limestone County Foundation on Aging which dedicated it to Greenhaw, who passed away October 2022. A plaque on the table reads ‘Dedicated in memory of Helen Greenhaw for her untiring efforts to enrich the lives of our older population in Athens & Limestone County.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly, District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin and Athens City Councilman Wayne Harper were among the local elected officials who attended the dedication.
Greenhaw dedicated countless hours at the Athens Activity Center and the Center’s Director Amy Golden said, “It was a pleasure to be around Helen and be a part of one of her events and get to work side by side with her and learn from her. Along with being consummate hostess, she was the consummate teacher.”
Greenhaw’s three daughters, Sparkle Greenhaw, Summer Christopher, and Paige McCracken, were at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony. There, they received their mother’s Excellence in Public Service Award from the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. Greenhaw received the award posthumously after her dear friend, Holly Hollman, dedicated the award to her.
“I am so blessed to continue to learn the ways in which our parents made an impact on the community. Thank you to everyone who made today special in honor of Mom. It was a joy to see many of her friends, alongside much of our family. We are so blessed. Thank you for bringing joy to us during this difficult journey,” Sparkle Greenhaw said.
Another item was dedicated to Greenhaw Wednesday and those who knew her understand its significance. Karen Middleton painted a garbage can with daisies and leaves and dedicated it to her friend.
“When Helen was here, every event, there was Helen pushing that trash can around and picking things up as fast as they were sat down. Linda Black said it best. She said, ‘That’s the sign of a true servant heart. She was never too good to do do any one thing. It was all about service to her fellow man in any way she could,’” Golden said.
“Our mom and dad have been the best example of service and leadership to me and my children. I am grateful for their example of compassion and sacrifice for their community. Mom was tireless in her efforts to serve and care for others. She looked people in the eyes and really saw them,” Christopher said. “I watched her show kindness, dignity, and honor to so many throughout my lifetime. Whether she was decorating for a reception, serving a meal, or taking out the trash, she did to show God’s love to others and they knew it.”
