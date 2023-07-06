This weekend is an opportunity to get out with friends and family and discover all the art Athens has to offer as Athens Arts League and High Cotton Arts host the first ever Art Walk on the Square. This Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the ‘Let Freedom Ring’ art walk will lead visitors to the many local businesses that showcase local and regional talent.
“We are just trying to see if it is something that Athens would like,” local artist Sonya Gordon. “On Saturday, we get a lot of out-of-town visitors because they hear about the Square. Every time they come in High Cotton Arts, they are like, ‘Oh, I love this. I wish our town had something like this.’”
High Cotton Arts features artwork from all local artists, and many of the stores and shops on the Square also feature local and regional artisans.
This weekend is the first in a series of art walks scheduled in Downtown Athens. Besides participating businesses spotlighting hand crafted art, some will offer classes and art demonstrations for guests to enjoy as well as light snacks and refreshments.
Maps are available to help guests navigate to the participating downtown businesses which includes High Cotton Arts, Driftwood Dragonfly, Trinity’s, Pimentos, Broken Brush Studio, Crawford’s Gift, Frame Gallery, Farmer’s Market, Hyatt & Sims, Antiques on Jefferson, and Athens Ale House.
Art Walk on the Square is also scheduled for Saturday, August 5 with the theme Dog Days of Summer. Organizers hope to have many fun activities to do with your pooch or favorite pet. Saturday, Sept. 9, the theme is Autumn Leaves and the last art walk, Visions of Music, will be Saturday, Oct. 7, and coincide with the Old Time Fiddler’s Convention.
Athens Arts League is a nonprofit arts organization that supports artists, provides art education, and brings cultural events to Athens and Limestone County. To learn more about the upcoming Art Walk on the Square, visit athensartsleague.com or highcottonarts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.