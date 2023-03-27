The Athens Arts League recognized their outstanding volunteers of 2022 Saturday at a reception held in their honor. The reception, held at High Cotton Arts, recognized several volunteers for their exceptional efforts and continued dedication to the arts in Athens. Athens Arts League President Garth Lovvorn and Athens Arts League Board Member Jerome Malone were both there to thank each of the recipients.
“I want to thank all of our artists here and people who have come to support them. Without the artists, this building right here does no good. Y’all are the life’s blood of this mission — The Athens Arts League and High Cotton Arts,” Lovvorn said. “You represent your community very well and I thank you for that.”
Lovvorn added, “These awards aren’t given, they are earned.”
Volunteer and artist Randall Lewter was recognized for devoting his time and energy by volunteering through his job with Apple on a weekly basis. His photography has been featured at High Cotton Arts since it opened.
Denise Maurer volunteers weekly at High Cotton Arts. “Her take-charge spirit has lent itself to spearheading committees, researching artists’ projects, and helping organize and design elements for special projects and events at High Cotton Arts,” Lovvorn said.
Artist Karen Middleton was recognized for her “charm” and “quick wit” as well as taking on numerous tasks. Her decorating skills and style can often be seen inside High Cotton Arts and in their window displays.
Kathy Shafer teaches art to first graders at Blue Springs Elementary. “She implements every detail and has truly embraced her role as an educator in the public school sector for The Athens Arts League,” Lovvorn said.
He added, “Those children would not have an art program if it wasn’t for you (Shafer). To me, it is model worthy.”
“Determined, dedicated, and devoted,” are the words used to describe volunteer Lee Shepherd. Besides face painting at special Athens Arts League events, Shepherd creates the window display at High Cotton Arts, partners to create the children’s windows at Athens-Limestone Public Library, and helps teaching art classes for children and adults.
Sam Smith donates his time and skills to be the “website guru” for the Athens Arts League. “Sam keeps Athens Arts League looking sharp in the public eye,” Lovvorn said.
Anna Tominack has volunteered her time with children’s art activities as well as creating window displays. “Anna’s wealth of experience and love of art have been invaluable to Athens Arts League,” Lovvorn said.
Each 2020 outstanding volunteer took home a special certificate of appreciation and a brand new Athens Arts League tote bag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.