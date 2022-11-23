Local artist Sonya Gordon has created a beautiful hand-painted Santa that Athens Arts League will be give it away to one lucky donor. The hand-painted Santa stands over six feet tall and is the perfect decoration inside or outside.
Athens Arts League, the local nonprofit arts organization, will enter the name of those who donate into a drawing for the one of a kind Santa. All donations are tax deductible and can be made online or in person Wednesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at High Cotton Arts located in downtown Athens.
