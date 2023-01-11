Athens Arts League will welcome local children’s author Melissa Hughley to High Cotton Arts this Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Melissa will be reading her book “A Brown Man Raised Me.”
Melissa grew up in a unique household with her biracial sisters. “My mom was white and the dad I knew was black. It was very different. I was the ‘white sheep’ you could say,” Melissa said.
Growing up, Melissa noticed that often times the adults were more likely to react awkwardly when seeing her family than the children would. She said that most racial issues they faced were from other adults. She believes the message in the book is great for people of all ages.
“The book is called ‘A Brown Man Raised Me’ and it’s based on my dad raising me and just taking that position. My mom got pregnant; she was a teen mom. He knew she was pregnant by somebody else. He didn’t blink an eye. He went ahead and took that role regardless of the skin color that I had. He gave me his last name. Growing up, in our family, it was never ‘oh, you’re my half sister’ or ‘you’re my step sister.’ They were my sisters, and he was my dad. It works for us. I always said that we had a rainbow family because it was all so very different,” Melissa said.
Guests will also enjoy a free art class with Vickie Camp at the event. The book reading and art class is recommended for ages 5 and older. Due to limited space, registration is required by calling (256)-262-9022 during High Cotton Arts’ regular business hours. High Cotton Arts is located at 103 W. Washington Street in Athens.
