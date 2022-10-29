The Athens City Schools Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 27, 2022.
The board approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC for the renovations to the Athens High School auditorium, including stage renovations with a new rigging structure, stage rigging, stage curtain, stage lighting, and stage sound.
The total estimated project budget is $1,263,892.00.
The board approved the following field trip requests:
- An overnight field trip for Athens Renaissance School to Dauphin Island from March 14-17, 2023.
- An overnight and out of state field trip for the AHS Golden Eagles Marching Band to the Music in the Mountain Spring Parade in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., from April 27-30, 2023.
- An overnight and out of state field trip for the AHS and AMS cheer teams to the Universal Cheer Association National Championship in Orlando Florida from Feb. 7-13, 2023.
The board approved the following personnel actions:
Resignation
Jessica Ortiz — Teacher at CES
Klaire White — System-Wide Instructional Aide at AES
Jennifer McCain — Library Media Specialist at AHS
Melanie Delap — Accounting and HR Manager
Jessica Bahena — System-Wide Instructional Aide at CES
Employment
Jessica Barlow — Registrar at AMS
Klaire White — Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher at CES
Roger Belcher — School Bus Driver for ACS
Amanda Holladay — System-Wide Instructional Aide at AES
Transfer
Kristee Murphree — Media Specialist at BES to Media Specialist at AHS
Leave of Absence
Chloe Johnson
Retirement
Tracy Crow — Registrar at AMS
Cancellation of Supplemental Contract
Sara Booco — Gifted Services for the 2022-2023 School Year
Contracted Services
Shannon Coppell — Coach for Baseball Kids Camp
Baseball Kids Camp Coaches
Melanie Barkley — Contracted CTO Training
Madelyn Holmes — Cheer Coach
Kris Murhpy — Intervention
Lucreatia Woodroof — Intervention
Teacher Mentor Program — AES
Teacher Mentor Program — BES
Teacher Mentor Program — CES
Teacher Mentor Program — JNES
Teacher Mentor Program — AIS
Teacher Mentor Program — AMS
Teacher Mentor Program — AHS
Teacher Mentor Program- ARS
