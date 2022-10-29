Athens City School

Athens City Schools.

The Athens City Schools Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 27, 2022.

The board approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC for the renovations to the Athens High School auditorium, including stage renovations with a new rigging structure, stage rigging, stage curtain, stage lighting, and stage sound.

The total estimated project budget is $1,263,892.00.

The board approved the following field trip requests:

  • An overnight field trip for Athens Renaissance School to Dauphin Island from March 14-17, 2023.
  • An overnight and out of state field trip for the AHS Golden Eagles Marching Band to the Music in the Mountain Spring Parade in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., from April 27-30, 2023.
  • An overnight and out of state field trip for the AHS and AMS cheer teams to the Universal Cheer Association National Championship in Orlando Florida from Feb. 7-13, 2023.

The board approved the following personnel actions:

Resignation

Jessica Ortiz — Teacher at CES

Klaire White — System-Wide Instructional Aide at AES

Jennifer McCain — Library Media Specialist at AHS

Melanie Delap — Accounting and HR Manager

Jessica Bahena — System-Wide Instructional Aide at CES

Employment

Jessica Barlow — Registrar at AMS

Klaire White — Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher at CES

Roger Belcher — School Bus Driver for ACS

Amanda Holladay — System-Wide Instructional Aide at AES

Transfer

Kristee Murphree — Media Specialist at BES to Media Specialist at AHS

Leave of Absence

Chloe Johnson

Retirement

Tracy Crow — Registrar at AMS

Cancellation of Supplemental Contract

Sara Booco — Gifted Services for the 2022-2023 School Year

Contracted Services

Shannon Coppell — Coach for Baseball Kids Camp

Baseball Kids Camp Coaches

Melanie Barkley — Contracted CTO Training

Madelyn Holmes — Cheer Coach

Kris Murhpy — Intervention

Lucreatia Woodroof — Intervention

Teacher Mentor Program — AES

Teacher Mentor Program — BES

Teacher Mentor Program — CES

Teacher Mentor Program — JNES

Teacher Mentor Program — AIS

Teacher Mentor Program — AMS

Teacher Mentor Program — AHS

Teacher Mentor Program- ARS

