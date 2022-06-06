The Athens City School system will operate a 2022 Summer Meal Program for children 18 years and younger in Athens and Limestone County.
Children 18 years and younger are eligible to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each day.
The program will run from June 6 to June 24, Monday through Friday.
Families should go to the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary for breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals are dine-in only with no pick-up or carryout available.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Tandy Blackwell at tandy.blackwell@acs-k12.org.
Parents can learn more about the program at www.acs-k12.org/Page/2766.
No meals will be served on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
