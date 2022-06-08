The groundbreaking for the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary School building took place on September 14, 2021. Since then, workers have made significant progress on the building.
According to Athens City Schools, the brick installation is nearing completion, shingle installation is more than halfway complete, permanent power is anticipated to be available in the coming weeks, the first coat of paint has begun on the south wing, moving to the north wing and the storefront frames and glass are being installed.
The school system anticipates completion in the late fall and hopes to move into the building during the winter.
“We are thrilled about the continued progress in the construction of our new iAcademy at Athens Elementary! We can’t wait to welcome our iAcademy Golden Eagles to their new home later this year,” said ACS in a statement online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.