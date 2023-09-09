Almost 100 Athens City Schools teachers have been awarded grants from the Athens City Schools Foundation for the 2023-2024 school year. ACSF Board members recently presented 13 individual teacher classroom grants, totaling $5,000, and 35 teacher team grants, totaling $34,000. This is a record number of grants awarded by the foundation at $39,000.
According to Marcia Day, president of the Athens City Schools Foundation, “We are thrilled to be able to fund a record number of grants this year — our largest award in the 25 years of Athens City Schools Foundation”.
Athens City Schools Foundation supports the Athens City Schools instructional program by rewarding the creative initiative of teachers to provide unique and exciting opportunities for students. These $500 individual teacher classroom grants and $1,000 teacher team grants will equip teachers with resources to purchase enhancements such as solar glasses, tower gardens, raised beds, calculators, technology, manipulatives, soil, seeds, plants, butterflies, chicks, workbooks, scholars’ bowl buzzer system, pottery wheel and more
Day went on to say “Since the ACS Foundation is funded solely through individuals and business organizations, this year’s record amount is made possible by our community that is investing in the education of our youth and making a difference in their lives.”
The mission of the Athens City Schools Foundation is to serve as an advocate in mobilizing community support for resources to enhance learning opportunities for students in the Athens City School District and to support teachers with initiatives that supplement the basic revenues of the school system. Founded in 1997, ACSF is guided by a volunteer board that works to raise funds through individual and corporate sponsorships that can be used in the classrooms to support the academic goals of the school system as well as emergency student financial needs. Athens City Schools Foundation proudly sponsors annual programs such as Third Grade Violin Program and Teacher of the Year recognition. Learn more about the Athens City Schools Foundation at www.acsf.acs-k12.org.
