Limestone Correctional Facility Warden Deborah Toney is on mandatory leave, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. A statement from the ADOC Tuesday afternoon said, “As this is an internal personnel matter, we do not have further comment.”
Toney, Correctional Warden III, oversees 2,370 male inmates at the Limestone Correctional Facility, the largest prison in the state of Alabama.
The News Courier reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office for comments, but as of Tuesday afternoon, there had been no response.
