The Advanced Agriculture Facility at Tanner High School has kicked off its inaugural plant sale. The program, consisting of high school students from around the county, has prepared for the event all school year.
“So, we’re having a huge plant sale. They’ve worked and done everything in the greenhouse. We actually started everything from seeds or cuttings that we actually already had from parent plants. We’re just kicking off our big plant sale this Saturday (April 2),” Lauren Graham, Advanced Agriscience teacher.
The greenhouse will be open April 2 from 8 a.m. to noon during school hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., throughout the week. The greenhouse will be open until all plants are sold. The program will accept payments for plants in cash and check.
“We have vegetables; we have a couple of varieties of tomatoes, peppers and cucumber squash, and then we have hanging baskets, all kinds of bedding plants, geraniums, petunias, begonias; there’s literally, like, 30 different varieties of plants that we have out there,” said Graham.
The sale is the product of a multi-year effort to grow an agricultural learning environment to educate students in agricultural science.
“So three years ago, we started a new advanced AG program at the tech school. And, of course, with COVID and all that, that messed a lot of the plans up. So this year, we are housed here at Tanner. The greenhouse was built, I think, three years ago now. It’s the newest in the county,” said Graham.
There are about 40 students involved in the program who have participated in growing and caring for the plants housed in the greenhouse.
Beyond the greenhouse, the Advanced Agriculture Facility offers other opportunities for career development for city and county students. The program allows city students to participate in an agriculture program when usually a program would not be available to them in their schools.
“We do what we call ‘clinicals,’ where we just get on a bus and go to wherever it may be. We went to the cotton gin, and we’ve done the Omana; it just depends on what’s going on,” said Graham. “This semester, Evogene has partnered with us, and once a week they come in and teach poultry science. We went to their vet lab, and we have some trips already planned where we’re going to the hatchery and their feed mill. They have a training facility in Albertville, so we’re going over there; the kids will actually get to go and see all that.”
The facility prepares students for careers in agricultural science beyond high school.
“It’s very hands-on, and you get out and go, and you’re not just in the classroom or in one place all the time. Then the opportunities, you know, the connections that they get to make with like Evogene or whatever it is that we’re doing. We hope that it’ll help connections and future jobs and internships,” said Graham.
The plant sale benefits the program and allows them to continue fostering a hands-on learning environment for students.
