Several public hearings were on the agenda at the first city council meeting since Council President Harold Wales took the gavel. Seven public hearings were held dealing with rezoning, annexing, vacating, and abatement of multiple properties.
• Public hearing relating to a proposed ordinance to rezone property to B2 General Business District. Property consists of +/- 2.0 acres located at 24999 US Hwy 72. An ordinance to rezone the property was approved.
• Public hearing related to proposed ordinance to annex +/- 2.01 acres of property, located approximately 750’ east of the intersection at US Hwy 72 and W. Washington Street, on the north side of the roadway, into the city and zone the property as B2 General Business District. An ordinance to annex the property was approved.
• Public hearing relating to a proposed ordinance to rezone +/- .5 acres of property, located at 15543 Bab Daly Road, from R-1-1 (Low Density Single Family Residential District) to B2 (General Business District). An ordinance to rezone the property was approved.
• Public hearing relating to a proposed ordinance to rezone +/- .5 acres of property, located at 15573 Bab Daly Road from R-1-1 (Low Density Single Family Residential District) to B2 (General Business District). An ordinance to rezone the property was approved.
• Public hearing relating to a proposed resolution determining that a structure at 2036 Luke Street is unsafe and a public nuisance, and ordering abatement of same. A resolution to remove the structure was approved.
• Public hearing relating to a proposed resolution determining that a structure (swimming pool) at 17222 Forest Hill Drive is unsafe and a public nuisance, and ordering abatement of same. Pool has since been treated, covered, and gate made solid therefore no action was taken.
• Public hearing concerning proposal to vacate a portion of Trinity Street/Circle. A resolution vacating the portion was approved as well as a resolution accepting the dedication of real property as a public right of way.
The council also took action on the following agenda items.
• Resolution to approve the purchase of nine (9) Apple iPad tablets for the Public Works Department for use by the Athens Planning Commission. Tablets will be purchased at an amount not to exceed $6,000.
• Resolution to approve capital allocation for Sunrise Park. $1 million of the remaining FY2021 general fund surplus to the park.
• Resolution to amend the City of Athens Bituminous Plant Mix Paving Contract with Grayson Carter & Sons to mill, repair, and pave portions of Piney Creek Drive at an approximate cost of $50,000 from gas tax funds.
• Resolution to authorize the Mayor to acquire certain property for Lower Swan Creek Sanitary Sewer Project.
• Resolution to approve matching funds for the Community Care Fund not to exceed $27,500.
