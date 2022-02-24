ATLANTA — Hoping his story will never be forgotten, Georgia civil rights leaders and lawmakers have named Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.
Arbery, whose tragic death two years to the date sparked reform to Georgia laws and continued advocacy for racial equality, will be officially remembered each year on the date of his death, now Ahmaud Arbery Day.
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020 when chased down and killed by three white men who claimed they suspected him of having committed a crime.
Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones stood inside the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta Wednesday to accept the resolution proclaiming her son’s namesake day.
The presentation comes just a day after the three men were convicted in a federal hate crimes trial where they were found guilty of killing Arbery because he was Black. They were also convicted of his murder during a state trial in November.
“Mr. Arbery was a known athlete prior to the senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin,” Rep. Sandra Scott, the resolution's sponsor, read. “Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community.”
The resolution highlights that Arbery’s death led to Georgia lawmakers’ decision to repeal the state’s citizens arrest laws last year which was written in the 1800s.
The law now prohibits bystanders from detaining anyone and from using deadly force. However, owners of retail and food service establishments are the only non-law enforcement personnel allowed to make citizen's arrests if there is suspicion of theft. Each state still has some form of citizen's arrest laws that vary by state.
A new hate crimes bill was also signed into law in June 2020 and imposes additional penalties on anyone who commits a “hate” crime intentionally based on race, sex, sexual orientation, color, religion, national origin, mental disability or physical disability. The new law also requires law enforcement officers to document it as a hate crime for data collection and statewide and national reports.
“Laws changing is just the beginning,” said Cooper-Jones on Wednesday. “Next we must change the minds and perception of Black men in this country. My son was killed because someone else’s perception of Black men, my Black son.”
Cooper-Jones spoke about The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, founded last year to raise awareness and advocate for mental wellness of Black boys.
“We believe in helping to create opportunities for young Black men to further their education, to start a business, to simply build a life … something Ahmaud did not have a chance to do,” Cooper-Jones said. “Justice ensures every child no matter of his skin color. His socio-economic situation is safe and has equal opportunities to realize their dreams.”
The Foundation plans to provide six $3,000 college scholarships to seniors of Arbery’s alma mater, Brunswick High School, this year.
“As we all know, nothing will bring my son back, but I know that God wants us to be purpose the pain into service to make life better for other young men like Ahmaud," Cooper-Jones said. "It is my honor to serve others in this way, in recognition of my son's life. Let us always remember Ahmaud Arbery.”
Several events are planned throughout Georgia in memory of Arbery. As part of the annual Ahmaud Arbery Day, the community is encouraged to “Run with Maud,” 2.23 miles annually in advocating for racial equality, using the hashtag #IStillRunWithMaud.
