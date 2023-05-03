The Athens High School Golden Eagle Band recently performed in the Music in the Mountains Parade in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The band marched in the parade and performed the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene.”
Besides representing Athens in the parade, the students had fun visiting Dollywood and the Titanic Museum.
“The band trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., was the highlight of our year. The band represented our school and community most respectfully, from the “Music in the Mountains” parade to our time in Dollywood. I will forever be grateful for the support from our superintendent, Beth Patton, the School board, the administration, and the community. We are already planning for our trip in 2025,” Ty Parker, Director of Bands, Athens High School said.
