The Athens High School Engineering program has recently been awarded the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Program Excellence Award, one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education programs.
The honor was determined by both leaders of ITEEA at the state and national levels. Athens High School Engineering instructor and ITEEA member Michael May accepted the award on behalf of Athens High School at the recent International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference in Minneapolis.
The ITEEA Program Excellence Award recognizes outstanding K-12 technology and engineering education programs from around the world. Awards are presented to one program from elementary, middle, and high school, at both the state and international levels.
The AHS Engineering Career and Technical Education Academy enables students to participate in hands-on, project-based learning with real-life applications and prepares students for future careers in areas such as aerospace engineering, civil engineering, drafting, mechanical engineering, architecture, and more. Program instructors include Michael May and Andrew Risner.
