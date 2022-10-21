The 2022 Athens High School Homecoming Parade made its way through the city Friday afternoon ahead of the Golden Eagles’ game against Fort Payne. Fans lined the parade route that began at Athens High School and made its way around the Square.
Fans were introduced to the 2022 Athens High School Homecoming Court. They are as follows.
Senior Attendants: Jordyn Bailey, Langley Redmill, Ella Reid
Junior Attendants: Jordan Cullison and Catherine Johnstone
Sophomore Attendants: Chloe Malone and Bailee Velotta
Freshman Attendants: Brennah Cronin and Naziya Malone
The Athens High School junior class took first place in this year’s “Wipeout the Wildcats” themed float competition. The 2023 senior class finished in second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.