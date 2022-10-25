Athens High School AVID, Peer Helpers, and Student Services recently hosted Patrick Caver of Birds and Bees and the Law for Cyberbullying Awareness Month.
Caver delivered a presentation to 9th and 10th graders related to the responsible use of technology in the digital world and the legal implications of inappropriate use of social media apps and sites such as Snapchat, Tiktok, and others.
Caver spoke with students regarding how their digital actions can have a longterm impact on their life, even resulting in possible jail time or having to register as a sex offender.
“What you do on this device today can put you in jail tonight,” he said.
During the presentation, he made an example of a spectating student by going through their browser and app history, demonstrating the digital footprint that every action leaves behind. He explained that even once deleted or cleared, browser history, texts, Snapchat messages, and posts can be easily retrieved by law enforcement officers and private companies.
Ways to practice cyber safety Browse safely
- The “s” indicates the site is secure and your communication and data is encrypted as it passes from your browser to the website’s server.
Illicit websites often mimic legit websites by using a domain that is almost right, but not quite.
- The privacy policy outlines for users how the trusted website’s company collects, uses, and protects their data.
- A poorly designed website is often indicative or criminal activity or of it simply not being a secure site.
- If no contact information is present, consider that a potential sign of concern.
- Most browsers will warn you if a site isn’t trustworthy.
Double check social media privacy settings
- Review the privacy and data policies of the social media sites you use.
- Privatize your account and ensure that all friends and followers must be verified and accepted.
- Don’t accept the follow/friend requests of people you don’t know or of “new accounts” for people you are already friends with.
Practice responsible citizenship
- Actions such as harassment or menacing, sending or receiving nude images, or bullying can result in serious consequences.
- Never disclose sensitive personal information online such as addresses or contact info.
If you or someone you know experience or witness criminal activity on the internet, report it immediately to a school official or trusted adult.
