This Saturday, Dec. 10, the Athens JROTC will host the 12th Annual Jingle Bell Jog and it is not too late to register for the 5K event.
Senior Army Instructor of the Athens High School JROTC Program Chief James Chambers said, “We have been planning and preparing for this since September and we are down to the final couple of days. We are expecting about 100 runners to show up.”
Participants will meet at Athens Middle School and the race will be run on the greenway course behind the school. The race will start at 8 a.m.
“We had it measured out a few years ago, so it is a certified 5K race. We will have some runners out here that are trying to beat their personal best. They will really be competing. We will have some that (are) out there just for the pleasure of it,” Chambers said. “We’ll have baby strollers, and we may have a dog or two. Who knows?”
The race will have winners in nine different age groups for men and women. A medal will be given to the overall winner and the overall winner (Masters) over forty. The race will also feature a four person gender-neutral team competition.
Chambers said, “There are other JROTCs in the area that will show up to participate. Athens JROTC is also going to enter a team.”
The Jingle Bell Jog is the AHS JROTC’s largest fundraiser and helps with the cost of the class trip in the spring. The primary mission and motto of the Athens JROTC program is “To motivate young people to be better citizens.” The class trip is one step in achieving their mission.
“A couple years ago, we took them to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. We spent the night in a hotel and the next day, we toured the base. They really enjoyed that because we will have some that are planning on joining the military. They get an opportunity to see the entire Army base and a chance to eat at their facilities and talk to soldiers and everything,” Chambers said.
With the forecast calling for rain for most of the week and into the weekend, the race will go on as planned as long as there is not a threat of severe weather.
“Weather doesn’t matter. We’ve had 25 degree weather and rainy. If it’s drizzling or whatever, we are going to proceed,” Chambers said.
Runners from throughout North Alabama have registered thus far. Those interested in registering, on line registration closes at midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7, at acs-k12.org/jrotc. An in person pre-registration will be held at Friday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. at the Athens High School JROTC Department. On race day, registration will take place on-site between 6:30-7:30 a.m. Cost is $25 for pre-register and $30 day of the race.
