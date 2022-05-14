ATHENS, Ala. — Air Evac Lifeteam announced its newest emergency air medical transport base in northern Alabama is now in service. Located in Athens, the new base will provide service to Limestone County and the surrounding regions.
“We are proud to join the community of Athens and to be located close to our partners in care at Athens-Limestone Hospital,” said Debbie Jaggers, senior program director for Air Evac Lifeteam. “Our dedicated teams look forward to providing access to a higher level of care to patients who have life- or limb-threatening injuries and illnesses.”
Having a new air medical base located immediately next door to their facility means expedited care for the patients of Athens-Limestone Hospital.
“To have an air medical service available and based in Limestone County is a tremendous benefit for our community,” said Traci Collins, president of Athens-Limestone Hospital. “For many years, Athens-Limestone Hospital and ALH Emergency Medical Services have worked closely with Air Evac to assist with scene flights and to transfer critical patients. We are excited to welcome them to Athens and look forward to working together to provide excellent care for our patients.”
The Athens base will be staffed by highly trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics, and it will be maintained by an on-site aviation maintenance technician. The Bell 206 helicopter operated at this base will be medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features. Air Evac officials have also negotiated hangar space at Pryor Field Regional Airport to house the aircraft for standard maintenance and weather.
Air Evac Lifeteam is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network, the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life-or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance or third-party insurance pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $85.
