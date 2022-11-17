Athens Intermediate School recently received a $250 art supply mini-grant from the Alabama Arts Alliance. They were one of 80 schools who applied for the mini-grant and one of six recipients of the mini-grants.
AIS art teacher Ashley Sams will use the funds to purchase modeling clay, modeling tools, clip lights, and boxes for sets and awards to use in an animation unit in the spring.
“I love to model experiences in my art room after real world working artist experiences. I think this new unit will teach them leadership, collaboration, communication, and creativity,” Sams said. “Most of all, I want them to feel a sense of pride for something that they have created and shared with the community.”
The students will use their school’s iPads to capture the images.
“Our animation unit will begin by creating simple flip books to understand the process of animation. We’ll watch animation shorts while we do this for inspiration. We are so fortunate at AIS to have access to 1:1 iPads,” said Sams. “I was able to download a stop motion filming app for the students to use. We’ll spend some time exploring the app and various animation techniques.”
Students will explore both claymation and collage style animation.
“Students will then work as a team to storyboard their movie, assign roles, and create sets and characters. I’m hoping to collaborate with some more of our wonderful teachers (such as adding a music score or storyboarding during library time),” Sams said.
She went on to say, “as a class we’ll review the finalized films and critique them using a rubric. My ultimate goal is to have a Movie Premiere event where a handful of the top rated films are shown to students, teachers, parents, and stakeholders.”
