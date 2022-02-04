FILE - This file photo shows Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend University of Alabama, discussing her return to campus following mob demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala., on Feb. 7, 1956. She held a press conference accompanied by Ruby Hurley, right, Southeast regional secretary of the NAACP, and attorney Arthur Shores, left. The school in 2022 decided to add Foster's name to a building already named for a KKK leader and former governor. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)