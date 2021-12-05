Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.