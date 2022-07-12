A Communications Technician with the Alabama Forestry Commission died Wednesday afternoon, July 6, in a tragic accident in Washington County. Brett Savage, age 36 of Deatsville, was helping a crew remove a communications tower when it unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly. Savage had been employed with the agency for the past three months.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”
The accident is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.