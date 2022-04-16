On Thursday, the Republican National Committee voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said the Commission is “biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”
The Alabama Republican Party released a statement supporting the RNC’s decision to withdraw from the commission.
“The RNC has done its due diligence in reaching out to the Commission, in hopes of resolving glaring issues with the entire presidential debate process. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. The Republican Party is not going to be part of open bias against our nominee. Today’s vote was our only recourse,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl.
Wahl went on to say the American people deserve fair and honest debates and expressed the Commission did not provide such.
“While the Commission contends it is non-partisan, the last two election cycles proved that is hardly the case. From selecting debate moderators with obvious agendas, to scheduling debates after people had already gone to the polls in states with early voting, the most recent debates were not fair. Americans deserve fair and honest debates just like they deserve fair and honest elections. It is important for us to fight back against the liberal biases of the mainstream media,” he continued.
It is currently unclear what this action means for future presidential debates.
