The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Joshua James is photographed Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Alabama man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up to and through the Jan. 6 riot. The conviction on March 2 of James marks the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge.