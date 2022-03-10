LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an Alabama boat captain to serve 160 years in prison for exploiting a girl to make child pornography, and to pay the girl more than $200,000.
District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered lifetime supervised release for William Malone, 46, of Mobile, if he gets out of prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release Tuesday.
Malone “showed no remorse for the awful acts he did. But this minor victim had the courage to tell someone what he did to her and today, she stood victorious knowing that he will never hurt another victim in this way again,” Brown said.
The girl, also from Mobile, was less than 12 years old when she told her mother in 2020 that Malone had abused her, prosecutors have said.
