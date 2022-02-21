MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will be now eligible for as much as $100,000 annually in federal money to fight invasive aquatic species like carp and plants, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the state’s plan for managing nuisance species, a decision that opened the door to the money, the agency said in a statement. The state will seek money during the 2022 funding cycle.
The state pushed to finish the plan because of the presence of invasive carp in the Tennessee River system of north Alabama, according to Steve Rider, program supervisor with the state Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
“We have great bass fisheries up there, and we are concerned these silver carp may impact our bass population,” he said. “This additional money will help us combat any impact to those fisheries.”
Invasive plant species found in Alabama also are a concern, he said in a statement.
“We’ve seen some new stuff come along, like Cuban bulrush on the Tombigbee River, a plant that takes over and clogs up the waterway. It’s like a mat across the entire waterway,” Rider said.
