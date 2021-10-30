BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is facing charges after his father was shot to death.
Birmingham Police were called to a home Wednesday evening and officers found Charles Stewart, 60, inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene, WBRC-TV reported.
Stewart's son, 27-year-old Charles Stewart Jr., was arrested on a charge of reckless murder. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond. It was unknown if Stewart Jr. has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Stewart was at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.
Police said their initial investigation indicates a physical altercation escalated, resulting in the shooting. There's no immediate word on what caused the argument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.