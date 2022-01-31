Lawyers for the state of Alabama asked Supreme Court justices on Jan. 28 to place a hold on a ruling that requires the state to draw new congressional districts, citing a tight timeline that has put candidates qualifying for the state’s seven congressional seats in flux.
Attorneys asked the court to stay a preliminary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court on Jan. 24 that blocks Alabama from using its current, newly drawn congressional districts in upcoming elections. The ruling indicated that the state’s map likely violates the Voting Rights Act, and that Alabama should have a second district consisting of a significant number of Black voters. Alabama’s present congressional map has only one such district, the 6th, while the remaining six districts comprise predominately white voters.
The preliminary injunction Jan. 24 extended the qualifying deadline until Feb. 11 for U.S. House seats — the only races affected by the currently drawn map. Friday, Jan. 28, marked the end of the qualifying period for local and state seats ahead of the May 24 primary.
In arguing for the hold, lawyers for the state wrote that the timing of ruling “at this late hour would require the last-minute of hundreds of thousands of voters to new districts and could force candidates and group seeking ballot access to obtain thousands of new signatures.”
In an interview Jan. 25, Chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party Noah Wahl noted that the timing of the injunction was ill-advised. “I appreciate the concerns the judges have, but it would have been better had it happened a few weeks ago,” Wahl said.
A former Limestone County Democrat Party committee member, Ken Hines, and president of the Limestone County NAACP Wilbert L. Woodruff noted concerns that the ruling would be appealed. “I expect that,” Woodruff said on Jan. 25.
Alabama lawyers wrote that the expedited ruling would not advance fair elections in the state if the Supreme Court does not intervene.
“Without this Court’s intervention, Alabama’s only choices are effectively no choices at all: a state-drawn racially gerrymandered map or a court-drawn gerrymandered map,” the state argued.
Limestone County is represented in Congress by the 5th congressional district, which has been represented by Republican Mo Brooks since 2011. On March 22, 2021, Brooks announced that he would run for U.S. Senate in 2022 rather than seek re-election to the House. The current field of candidates for Brooks’ House seat, barring new maps, as of Jan. 28, consisted of one Democrat and six Republican primary candidates.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
