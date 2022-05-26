On Tuesday, Alabama saw less than one-fourth of its voters go to the poll booths, with 23.37 percent of the more than 3.6 million registered voters casting a ballot. Limestone County saw similar statistics with less than one-third of its voters heading to the poll booths, with 29.23 percent of its almost 73,000 voters casting a ballot.
In Limestone County, 26 out of its 27 precincts (including absentee) are reporting, with the final precinct being provisional ballots.
Precincts with the lowest turnouts:
- 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 19.05 percent
- 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 22.42 percent
- Five, Athens Senior Citizens Center: 23.62 percent
Precincts with the highest turnouts:
- 17, Lester Townhall: 40.82 percent
- 16, West Limestone Fire Department: 40 percent
- 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 37.17 percent
Limestone County voted overwhelmingly red with 19,240 or 90.43 percent of voters participating in the Republican Primary. 2002 or 9.57 percent of Limestone County voters participated in the Democratic primary.
The precinct with the lowest voter turnout, also saw the highest number of Democratic votes cast.
Precincts with the highest Democratic vote:
- 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 40 percent
- Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center, 26.77 percent
- 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner, 23.79 percent
Precincts with the highest Republican vote:
- 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 99 percent
- 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: 97.75 percent
- 17, Lester Town Hall: 97.5 percent
Precincts with lowest Democratic vote:
- 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 1 percent
- 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: 2.25 percent
- 17, Lester Town Hall: 2.5 percent
Precincts with lowest Republican vote:
- 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 60 percent
- Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center: 73.22 percent
- 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 76.20 percent
Limestone County Republican voters voted overwhelmingly in favor of Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial race with 10,375 or 54.7 percent of votes going to her.
Comparatively, Ivey garnered 356,319 or 54.42 percent of Republican votes statewide, securing her a spot in the November general election.
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took the Democratic gubernatorial vote in Limestone County with 681 or 36.43 percent of votes going to her. Patricia Salter Jamieson took 373 votes or 19.95 percent of votes with Malika Sanders Fortier coming in a close third with 352 votes or 18.83 percent.
There will be a Democratic gubernatorial runoff between Flowers and Foriter who took 33.83 percent and 32.51 percent of the statewide vote, respectively.
Incumbent Brian C.T. Jones and Lucas Beaty saw a close race for the 39th Judicial Court District Attorney seat. Jones took the seat with 8,787 or 52.1 percent of votes. Beaty received 47.89 percent of votes with 8,078 votes going to him.
Jones won 15 of the 26 reporting precincts and Beaty won 11.
Smallest margins in the DA race:
- 21, Riddles Hall: Four votes with Beaty on top
- 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: Five votes with Jones on top
- 19, Westside Community Center: Seven votes with Beaty on top
- 16, West Limestone Fire Department: Eight votes with Beaty on top
Largest margins in the DA race:
- 11, Ardmore Senior Center: 264 votes with Beaty on top
- 13, Wooley Springs Baptist: 246 votes with Beaty on top
- 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 242 votes with Jones on top
- 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 237 with Jones on top
Joshua McLaughlin dominated the Republican Sheriff primary race garnering 11,008 or 59.63 percent of votes with Fred Sloss coming in second with 3,757 or 20.35 percent of votes. McLaughlin took the majority in all 26 of the reporting precincts.
The smallest margin between McLaughlin and Sloss was only 19 votes.
Smallest margins between McLaughlin and Sloss:
- 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 19 votes with McLaughlin on top
- 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 23 votes with McLaughlin on top
- 17, Lester Town Hall: 54 votes with McLaughlin on top
Largest margins between McLauglin and Sloss:
- 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 756 votes with McLaughlin on top
- 19, Westside Community Center: 646 votes with McLaughlin on top
- Two, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church: 616 votes with McLaughlin on top
McLaughlin and Independent Randy King will be on the November general election ballot for Sheriff.
Candidates for the District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place No. 2 saw a tight race. Incumbent David T. Puckett and Britley Leonard Brown will head to a runoff election.
Puckett garnered 43.96 percent of votes with 7,254 votes cast in his favor and Brown received 26.38 percent or 4,353 votes. Dale Bryant and Jennifer Castro received 19.29 percent and 10.35 percent of votes respectively.
Puckett won 24 of the 26 reporting precincts with Brown winning 2 of the precincts.
Smallest margins between Puckett and Brown:
- 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 5 votes with Puckett on top.
- Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center: 12 votes with Puckett on top.
- Four, Friendship United Methodist Church: 13 votes with Brown on top.
- 20, Clements Baptist Church: 13 votes with Brown on top.
Largest margins between Puckett and Brown:
- 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 419 votes with Puckett on top.
- 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 279 votes with Puckett on top.
- Two, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church: 245 votes with Puckett on top.
- Seven, Isom’s Chapel United Methodist Church: 229 votes with Puckett on top.
Precinct One: Athens Recreation Center
Registered voters: 4,239
Ballots cast: 1,305
Democratic primary: 85
Republican primary: 1,217
Non-partisan: 3
Voter turnout: 30.79%
Precinct Two: Lindsay Lane Baptist Church
Registered voters: 4,991
Ballots cast: 1,586
Democratic primary: 110
Republican primary: 1,475
Non-partisan: 1
Voter turnout: 31.78%
Precinct Three: Pincham-Lincoln Center
Registered voters: 3,187
Ballots cast: 773
Democratic primary: 207
Republican primary: 566
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 24.25%
Precinct Four: Friendship United Methodist Church
Registered voters: 3,350
Ballots cast: 1,064
Democratic primary: 82
Republican primary: 980
Non-partisan: 2
Voter turnout: 31.76%
Precinct Five: Athens Senior Citizen Center
Registered voters: 2,401
Ballots cast: 567
Democratic primary: 57
Republican primary: 509
Non-partisan: 1
Voter turnout: 23.62%
Precinct Six: Elkton Road Baptist Church
Registered voters: 2,879
Ballots cast: 837
Democratic primary: 48
Republican primary: 789
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 29.07%
Precinct Seven: Isom’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Registered voters: 3,059
Ballots cast: 984
Democratic primary: 71
Republican primary: 912
Non-partisan: 1
Voter turnout: 32.17%
Precinct Eight: Copeland Presbyterian Church
Registered voters: 2,597
Ballots cast: 783
Democratic primary: 36
Republican primary: 747
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 30.15%
Precinct Nine: Capshaw Baptist Church
Registered voters: 5,775
Ballots cast: 1,212
Democratic primary: 239
Republican primary: 970
Non-partisan: 3
Voter turnout: 20.99%
Precinct 10: Bethel Church of Christ
Registered voters: 5,765
Ballots cast: 1,708
Democratic primary: 162
Republican primary: 1,543
Non-partisan: 3
Voter turnout: 29.63%
Precinct 11: Ardmore Senior Center
Registered voters: 2,701
Ballots cast: 725
Democratic primary: 19
Republican primary: 703
Non-partisan: 3
Voter turnout: 26.84%
Precinct 12: Mays Memorial Baptist
Registered voters: 2,064
Ballots cast: 669
Democratic primary: 14
Republican primary: 654
Non-partisan: 1
Voter turnout: 32.41%
Precinct 13: Wooley Springs Baptist
Registered voters: 2,933
Ballots cast: 944
Democratic primary: 30
Republican primary: 914
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 32.19%
Precinct 14: Elkmont Fire Department
Registered voters: 2,313
Ballots cast: 781
Democratic primary: 27
Republican primary: 752
Non-partisan: 2
Voter turnout: 33.77%
Precinct 15: Goodsprings Senior Center
Registered voters: 538
Ballots cast: 200
Democratic primary: 2
Republican primary: 198
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 37.17%
Precinct 16: West Limestone Fire Department
Registered voters: 970
Ballots cast: 388
Democratic primary: 14
Republican primary: 374
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 40%
Precinct 17: Lester Town Hall
Registered voters: 196
Ballots cast: 80
Democratic primary: 2
Republican primary: 78
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 40.82%
Precinct 18: Pleasant Grove Fire Department
Registered voters: 1,110
Ballots cast: 409
Democratic primary: 12
Republican primary: 395
Non-partisan: 2
Voter turnout: 36.85%
Precinct 19: Westside Community Center
Registered voters: 4,617
Ballots cast: 1,310
Democratic primary: 47
Republican primary: 1,263
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 28.37%
Precinct 20: Clements Baptist Church
Registered voters: 2,104
Ballots cast: 668
Democratic primary: 30
Republican primary: 638
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 31.75%
Precinct 21: Riddles Hall
Registered voters: 868
Ballots cast: 321
Democratic primary: 33
Republican primary: 288
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 36.98%
Precinct 22: Round Island Baptist Church
Registered voters: 3,751
Ballots cast: 1,025
Democratic primary: 114
Republican primary: 911
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 27.33%
Precinct 23: Belmor Baptist Church
Registered voters: 1,575
Ballots cast: 300
Democratic primary: 120
Republican primary: 180
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 19.05%
Precinct 24: Lamb of God Lutheran Church
Registered voters: 7,769
Ballots cast: 1,742
Democratic primary: 294
Republican primary: 1,440
Non-partisan: 8
Voter turnout: 22.42%
Precinct 25: First Baptist Church of Tanner
Registered voters: 1,037
Ballots cast: 290
Democratic primary: 69
Republican primary: 221
Non-partisan: 0
Voter turnout: 27.97%
Precinct 26: Absentee
Ballots cast: 604
Democratic primary: 78
Republican primary: 523
Non-partisan: 3
Totals for Limestone County:
Registered voters: 72,783
Ballots cast: 21,275
Democratic primary: 2002
Republican primary: 19,240
Non-partisan: 33
Voter turnout: 29.23%
There are 203 provisional ballots to be reviewed by the registrar’s office. Final results will be available after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
