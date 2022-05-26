On Tuesday, Alabama saw less than one-fourth of its voters go to the poll booths, with 23.37 percent of the more than 3.6 million registered voters casting a ballot. Limestone County saw similar statistics with less than one-third of its voters heading to the poll booths, with 29.23 percent of its almost 73,000 voters casting a ballot.

In Limestone County, 26 out of its 27 precincts (including absentee) are reporting, with the final precinct being provisional ballots.

Precincts with the lowest turnouts:

  1. 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 19.05 percent
  2. 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 22.42 percent
  3. Five, Athens Senior Citizens Center: 23.62 percent

Precincts with the highest turnouts:

  1. 17, Lester Townhall: 40.82 percent
  2. 16, West Limestone Fire Department: 40 percent
  3. 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 37.17 percent

Limestone County voted overwhelmingly red with 19,240 or 90.43 percent of voters participating in the Republican Primary. 2002 or 9.57 percent of Limestone County voters participated in the Democratic primary.

The precinct with the lowest voter turnout, also saw the highest number of Democratic votes cast.

Precincts with the highest Democratic vote:

  1. 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 40 percent
  2. Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center, 26.77 percent
  3. 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner, 23.79 percent

Precincts with the highest Republican vote:

  1. 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 99 percent
  2. 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: 97.75 percent
  3. 17, Lester Town Hall: 97.5 percent

Precincts with lowest Democratic vote:

  1. 15, Goodsprings Senior Center: 1 percent
  2. 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: 2.25 percent
  3. 17, Lester Town Hall: 2.5 percent

Precincts with lowest Republican vote:

  1. 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 60 percent
  2. Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center: 73.22 percent
  3. 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 76.20 percent

Limestone County Republican voters voted overwhelmingly in favor of Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial race with 10,375 or 54.7 percent of votes going to her.

Comparatively, Ivey garnered 356,319 or 54.42 percent of Republican votes statewide, securing her a spot in the November general election.

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took the Democratic gubernatorial vote in Limestone County with 681 or 36.43 percent of votes going to her. Patricia Salter Jamieson took 373 votes or 19.95 percent of votes with Malika Sanders Fortier coming in a close third with 352 votes or 18.83 percent.

There will be a Democratic gubernatorial runoff between Flowers and Foriter who took 33.83 percent and 32.51 percent of the statewide vote, respectively.

Incumbent Brian C.T. Jones and Lucas Beaty saw a close race for the 39th Judicial Court District Attorney seat. Jones took the seat with 8,787 or 52.1 percent of votes. Beaty received 47.89 percent of votes with 8,078 votes going to him.

Jones won 15 of the 26 reporting precincts and Beaty won 11.

Smallest margins in the DA race:

  1. 21, Riddles Hall: Four votes with Beaty on top
  2. 12, Mays Memorial Baptist: Five votes with Jones on top
  3. 19, Westside Community Center: Seven votes with Beaty on top
  4. 16, West Limestone Fire Department: Eight votes with Beaty on top

Largest margins in the DA race:

  1. 11, Ardmore Senior Center: 264 votes with Beaty on top
  2. 13, Wooley Springs Baptist: 246 votes with Beaty on top
  3. 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 242 votes with Jones on top
  4. 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 237 with Jones on top

Joshua McLaughlin dominated the Republican Sheriff primary race garnering 11,008 or 59.63 percent of votes with Fred Sloss coming in second with 3,757 or 20.35 percent of votes. McLaughlin took the majority in all 26 of the reporting precincts.

The smallest margin between McLaughlin and Sloss was only 19 votes.

Smallest margins between McLaughlin and Sloss:

  1. 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 19 votes with McLaughlin on top
  2. 23, Belmor Baptist Church: 23 votes with McLaughlin on top
  3. 17, Lester Town Hall: 54 votes with McLaughlin on top

Largest margins between McLauglin and Sloss:

  1. 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 756 votes with McLaughlin on top
  2. 19, Westside Community Center: 646 votes with McLaughlin on top
  3. Two, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church: 616 votes with McLaughlin on top

McLaughlin and Independent Randy King will be on the November general election ballot for Sheriff.

Candidates for the District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place No. 2 saw a tight race. Incumbent David T. Puckett and Britley Leonard Brown will head to a runoff election.

Puckett garnered 43.96 percent of votes with 7,254 votes cast in his favor and Brown received 26.38 percent or 4,353 votes. Dale Bryant and Jennifer Castro received 19.29 percent and 10.35 percent of votes respectively.

Puckett won 24 of the 26 reporting precincts with Brown winning 2 of the precincts.

Smallest margins between Puckett and Brown:

  1. 25, First Baptist Church of Tanner: 5 votes with Puckett on top.
  2. Three, Pincham-Lincoln Center: 12 votes with Puckett on top.
  3. Four, Friendship United Methodist Church: 13 votes with Brown on top.
  4. 20, Clements Baptist Church: 13 votes with Brown on top.

Largest margins between Puckett and Brown:

  1. 24, Lamb of God Lutheran Church: 419 votes with Puckett on top.
  2. 10, Bethel Church of Christ: 279 votes with Puckett on top.
  3. Two, Lindsay Lane Baptist Church: 245 votes with Puckett on top.
  4. Seven, Isom’s Chapel United Methodist Church: 229 votes with Puckett on top.

Precinct One: Athens Recreation Center

Registered voters: 4,239

Ballots cast: 1,305

Democratic primary: 85

Republican primary: 1,217

Non-partisan: 3

Voter turnout: 30.79%

Precinct Two: Lindsay Lane Baptist Church

Registered voters: 4,991

Ballots cast: 1,586

Democratic primary: 110

Republican primary: 1,475

Non-partisan: 1

Voter turnout: 31.78%

Precinct Three: Pincham-Lincoln Center

Registered voters: 3,187

Ballots cast: 773

Democratic primary: 207

Republican primary: 566

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 24.25%

Precinct Four: Friendship United Methodist Church

Registered voters: 3,350

Ballots cast: 1,064

Democratic primary: 82

Republican primary: 980

Non-partisan: 2

Voter turnout: 31.76%

Precinct Five: Athens Senior Citizen Center

Registered voters: 2,401

Ballots cast: 567

Democratic primary: 57

Republican primary: 509

Non-partisan: 1

Voter turnout: 23.62%

Precinct Six: Elkton Road Baptist Church

Registered voters: 2,879

Ballots cast: 837

Democratic primary: 48

Republican primary: 789

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 29.07%

Precinct Seven: Isom’s Chapel United Methodist Church

Registered voters: 3,059

Ballots cast: 984

Democratic primary: 71

Republican primary: 912

Non-partisan: 1

Voter turnout: 32.17%

Precinct Eight: Copeland Presbyterian Church

Registered voters: 2,597

Ballots cast: 783

Democratic primary: 36

Republican primary: 747

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 30.15%

Precinct Nine: Capshaw Baptist Church

Registered voters: 5,775

Ballots cast: 1,212

Democratic primary: 239

Republican primary: 970

Non-partisan: 3

Voter turnout: 20.99%

Precinct 10: Bethel Church of Christ

Registered voters: 5,765

Ballots cast: 1,708

Democratic primary: 162

Republican primary: 1,543

Non-partisan: 3

Voter turnout: 29.63%

Precinct 11: Ardmore Senior Center

Registered voters: 2,701

Ballots cast: 725

Democratic primary: 19

Republican primary: 703

Non-partisan: 3

Voter turnout: 26.84%

Precinct 12: Mays Memorial Baptist

Registered voters: 2,064

Ballots cast: 669

Democratic primary: 14

Republican primary: 654

Non-partisan: 1

Voter turnout: 32.41%

Precinct 13: Wooley Springs Baptist

Registered voters: 2,933

Ballots cast: 944

Democratic primary: 30

Republican primary: 914

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 32.19%

Precinct 14: Elkmont Fire Department

Registered voters: 2,313

Ballots cast: 781

Democratic primary: 27

Republican primary: 752

Non-partisan: 2

Voter turnout: 33.77%

Precinct 15: Goodsprings Senior Center

Registered voters: 538

Ballots cast: 200

Democratic primary: 2

Republican primary: 198

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 37.17%

Precinct 16: West Limestone Fire Department

Registered voters: 970

Ballots cast: 388

Democratic primary: 14

Republican primary: 374

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 40%

Precinct 17: Lester Town Hall

Registered voters: 196

Ballots cast: 80

Democratic primary: 2

Republican primary: 78

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 40.82%

Precinct 18: Pleasant Grove Fire Department

Registered voters: 1,110

Ballots cast: 409

Democratic primary: 12

Republican primary: 395

Non-partisan: 2

Voter turnout: 36.85%

Precinct 19: Westside Community Center

Registered voters: 4,617

Ballots cast: 1,310

Democratic primary: 47

Republican primary: 1,263

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 28.37%

Precinct 20: Clements Baptist Church

Registered voters: 2,104

Ballots cast: 668

Democratic primary: 30

Republican primary: 638

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 31.75%

Precinct 21: Riddles Hall

Registered voters: 868

Ballots cast: 321

Democratic primary: 33

Republican primary: 288

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 36.98%

Precinct 22: Round Island Baptist Church

Registered voters: 3,751

Ballots cast: 1,025

Democratic primary: 114

Republican primary: 911

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 27.33%

Precinct 23: Belmor Baptist Church

Registered voters: 1,575

Ballots cast: 300

Democratic primary: 120

Republican primary: 180

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 19.05%

Precinct 24: Lamb of God Lutheran Church

Registered voters: 7,769

Ballots cast: 1,742

Democratic primary: 294

Republican primary: 1,440

Non-partisan: 8

Voter turnout: 22.42%

Precinct 25: First Baptist Church of Tanner

Registered voters: 1,037

Ballots cast: 290

Democratic primary: 69

Republican primary: 221

Non-partisan: 0

Voter turnout: 27.97%

Precinct 26: Absentee

Ballots cast: 604

Democratic primary: 78

Republican primary: 523

Non-partisan: 3

Totals for Limestone County:

Registered voters: 72,783

Ballots cast: 21,275

Democratic primary: 2002

Republican primary: 19,240

Non-partisan: 33

Voter turnout: 29.23%

There are 203 provisional ballots to be reviewed by the registrar’s office. Final results will be available after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

