It might surprise many to know that Alabama ranks third in the country, behind Hawaii and California, for the most endangered and threatened species. A new reports from Outforia, a team dedicated to researching all things nature and outdoors, states that Alabama currently has 151 endangered or threatened species and several make their home right here in Limestone County.
It has been 50 years since the creation and passing of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 in hopes of saving the many hundreds of species in the United States facing extinction. The US Department of Interior credits the Act for helping save 99 percent of the listed endangered species from extinction.
When it comes to states with the most biodiversity, Alabama ranks fourth — first among states east of the Mississippi. More that 6,350 species of plants and animals call Alabama home due to the state’s diverse ecosystems.
According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, “Supporting this diversity are 64 types of terrestrial ecosystems, including 25 forests and woodlands, 11 wetlands, and seven glades and prairies. The state also has more than 132,000 miles of rivers and streams and several dozen marine ecosystems.”
A large number of Alabama’s endangered species are clams, mussels, fish and snails. The list also includes several mammals, turtles and birds, including the Alabama beach mouse, gray bat, West Indian manatee, several species of sea turtles, gopher tortoise and whooping crane.
Plants and flower species are also included in the list. Listed among Alabama’s endangered plants are Tennessee yellow-eyed grass, pondberry, green pitcher-plant, and the Alabama canebrake pitcher-plant.
Three animal species that exist only, or primarily, in Limestone County are the spring pygmy sunfish and two snails: the Armored Mastonia and Anthony’s riversnail.
Armored Marstonia
This tiny snail was first discovered in 1969 in Limestone Creek and has since been found in Little Limestone, Piney, Little Piney and French Mill Creeks, and according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Limestone and Piney Creek watersheds are the snail’s full range.
“The armored snail appears to be most common on submerged roots, leaves and bryophytes growing on rocks in moderate current, and in willow water. They are also found in areas of slow to moderate flow in the submerged detritus, leaves and tree rootlets along pool edges. The presence of armored snails is highly correlated with filamentous algae mats,” the U.S FWS states.
Anthony’s Riversnail
This small snail prefers rapidly moving fresh water but can also be found in pools adjacent to shoals. In Limestone County, Anthony’s Riversnail can be found in lower Limestone Creek. The snail’s population continues to decline.
Outdoor Alabama lists the Tennessee River dams and poor land use practices as two main reasons the snail’s habitat has been diminished.
Spring pygmy sunfish
The Spring pygmy sunfish is only found in two spring systems in North Alabama: the Beaverdam Creek and Spring System and in the Blackwell Springs. These systems are part of the Tennessee River watershed located in south Limestone County and the Wheeler National wildlife Refuge in Madison County.
The tiny fish was first discovered in Lauderdale County’s Cave Spring in the 1930s. However, the cave was flooded by the Pickwick Reservoir, causing the fish to be considered extinct until it was again discovered in 1973 in Beaverdam Spring in Limestone County.
When Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A announced their location adjacent to the Spring pygmy sunfish’s only known habitat at the time, concerns were raised by the Center for Biological Diversity. An agreement was eventually reached that MTMUS would help protect the fish.
“The agreement will protect at least 1,100 acres of the Beaverdam Spring and Creek Complex where the sunfish lives and provide $6 million to conserve the species and habitat. The land will be protected in its natural state and restricted to low-impact use,” the Center for Biological Diversity said.
For the full report and state rankings of most and least endangered species, visit https://outforia.com/endangered-species/
