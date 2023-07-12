The Athens Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Monday, July 19, bringing their famous fried chicken and sides to its newest location at 1814 US Hwy 72 East.
“Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Athens will also make a positive economic impact on the community with over 75 new jobs created,” the restaurants owners Alan Renfroe and Dana Price said.
Athens becomes the fourth Slim Chickens location Renfroe and Price have opened in less than two years. They consider themselves “Slimthusiasts” and have plans to expand throughout Alabama.
“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Athens market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.
