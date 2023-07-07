The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will give local authors the spotlight this weekend at they host the inaugural Tennessee Valley Literary Festival. The festival will be held Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There is a lot of local talent. There’s a lot of people locally who have written books and it’s to help celebrate their work and to help them get some local recognition,” ALCPL Director April Wise said.
Each year prior to COVID, the library hosted The Catfish Literary Festival. The Tennessee Literary Festival is a rebranding and relaunch of the previous festival.
“This event is going to be super casual. The authors will have their tables set up. They will have their books for sale, and people can come in, meet and greet and find some new authors,” Wise said.
More than 20 authors are scheduled to attend the festival representing many genres and for all ages. Authors that will be in attendance are Becky Alexander, A.J. Coffman, John Davis, Mathias B Freese, Anna Gibbs, Holly Gorman, Walter Green, Dawn Hogan, Tee Jackson, Iris Kain, T.A. Lawrence, Brittany lax, Carissa Lovvorn, Jim Nesbitt, Connie Pearson, Diana Richards, Alicia Shelly, Lisa Worthey Smith, Teresa Smyser, Anthony Thorn, Janie Winsell, Peggy White, and Glenda Yarbrough.
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library is located at 603 S. Jefferson Street in Athens.
