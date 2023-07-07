Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.