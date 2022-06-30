The Alabama Department of Transportation will cease lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon Friday, July 1, through midnight Monday, July 4. This is an added precaution during the heavily traveled July 4 holiday.
Work zone materials will remain along the road and reduced speed limits will remain in effect. Motorists should exercise extreme caution driving through work zones.
Motorists should be advised that fines for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater. Distracted driving, tailgating, aggressive driving, or any moving violation will result in a double fine.
Drivers taking to Alabama roads for the Fourth of July holiday should allow extra time to reach their destination. AAA predicts car travel volume during the Independence Day holiday weekend will break previous records.
“Drivers should prepare to safely navigate the busy roads during the Independence Day holiday, as travelers drive to and from Alabama beaches, lakes, and other popular summer destinations,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “Have a travel plan, buckle up, and pay attention.”
Busy roads often mean that law enforcement and emergency responders are busy working along the roadway. Alabama’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over and slow down when approaching these vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.
Motorists should remember to buckle up, place their children in appropriate car seats, and abide by all speed limits and road laws. Motorists should never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Both alcohol and drugs can impair the skills critical for safe and responsible driving such as coordination, judgment and reaction time.
Slow down. Speeding is the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.
Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
ALEA’s Director of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Jimmy Helms said, “Our Troopers in the Highway Patrol Division have worked diligently to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state through a number of high visibility enforcement details. However, a main area of focus this year is educating the public on the dangers of impaired driving. Gone are the days of motorists who are only impaired through the consumption of alcohol which can affect your driving and response time on the roadways. Drugs — including opioids, marijuana, and some over-the-counter medicines can impair driving by causing drowsiness, alter visual function and affect mental judgment, while simultaneously reducing motor skills. Even other factors, such as fatigue and stress, can impair your ability to drive. We want to educate all motorists on the dangers of impaired driving, some which may seem more innocent compared to others, to reach our goal of all citizens and visitors returning safely home after this holiday weekend.”
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are expecting to see crowded roadways once more over this Fourth of July holiday weekend in spite of gas prices as citizens and visitors from all over travel to various destinations to enjoy time with friends and family.
ALEA reminds motorists to “Stay Alive, Think Before You Drive” this Fourth of July.
“Beginning with the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, our Agency kicked off ‘101 days of Summer Safety.’ We are continuing this vital safety initiative throughout the Fourth of July weekend and the rest of the summer, with a specific focus on impaired driving during this Fourth of July weekend,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Through the implementation of this safety initiative as well as the utilization of deliberate catch phrases, such as “Stay Alive, Think Before You Drive,” it is our sincere hope to capture the attention of citizens across the state to reiterate the importance of safe and responsible driving behaviors. No parent or loved one should ever have to experience one of our Troopers knocking on their front door to inform them that their loved one is not returning home.”
