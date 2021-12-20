Holiday travelers will not encounter temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates between Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m. according to an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) press release Thursday afternoon. “ALDOT is limiting road work and lane closures for the safety of the traveling public, road construction workers and maintenance workers.”
The following weekend there will be no temporary road closures from Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. AAA has predicted a 28% increase in car travel from 2020. ALDOT encourages those traveling Alabama’s roadways to plan ahead, allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive alert and without distractions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.