Representative Danny Crawford recently advocated on behalf of Limestone County Schools in a meeting with Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.
Cooper agreed to pay 80 percent of the cost of building turning lanes and deceleration and acceleration lanes at the new Elkmont Elementary School, as well as the cost of paving Elkmont Rural Village to Upper Fort Hampton Road.
Crawford said we have, “got to keep our children, parents, grandparents, and school staff safe when we open up in the fall of 2024.”
“We are so thankful for Representative’s Crawford’s support in securing funding from ALDOT for road improvements in front of the New Elkmont Elementary School,” said Superintendent Randy Shearouse.
The News Courier requested a statement from ALDOT, but they were unable to provide a statement by press time.
